Truist Financial Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $63.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLAY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $5,849,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.3% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,151,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 87,756 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $15,213,000. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% during the third quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,880,000 after purchasing an additional 424,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

