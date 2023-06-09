Brokerages Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Target Price at $44.71

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

