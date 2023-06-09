Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Haywood Securities cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.67.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE:OR opened at C$21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 8.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$11.90 and a one year high of C$24.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.24. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$102,350.00. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.