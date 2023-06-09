Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$14.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$993.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.53. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.99 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.31%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

