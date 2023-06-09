Analysts Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target at $17.33

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

TASK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TaskUs by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.49. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.98 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

