Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) PT at $69.31

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after buying an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,258,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.