Analysts Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target at $100.27

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.