Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $55.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Terex Trading Down 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $61,361,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 2,821.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after buying an additional 714,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,229,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after buying an additional 482,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Terex will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

