Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $55.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.45.
Several research firms have recently commented on TEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Terex
Terex Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TEX stock opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $60.85.
Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Terex will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.
Terex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.
Terex Company Profile
Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.
