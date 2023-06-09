Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $57.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Ciena Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $174,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,438,459.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $174,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,438,459.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,399.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 296,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,227,000 after buying an additional 197,704 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 5,220.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

