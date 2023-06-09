NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. NN Group has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.