Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Handelsbanken

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Handelsbanken from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NENTF. Nordea Equity Research cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Viaplay Group AB has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

