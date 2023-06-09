Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $45.50 Average PT from Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOG. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.87%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,152,000 after purchasing an additional 57,796 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

