Brokerages Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Price Target at $81.19

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.19.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.50. Welltower has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

