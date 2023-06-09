Analysts Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT at $57.36

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.36.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

