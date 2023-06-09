Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price at $110.31

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.60. Starbucks has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

