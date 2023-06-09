National Bank Financial Upgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to “Outperform”

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

EGO stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.