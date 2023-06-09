Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.53.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $222.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93.
Institutional Trading of Signature Bank
Signature Bank Company Profile
Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.