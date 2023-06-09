Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $222.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 56,163 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5,615.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 221,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,518,000 after acquiring an additional 217,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

