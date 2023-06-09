Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMCI. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.67.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $254.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.28. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $261.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

