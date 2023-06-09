Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMCI. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.67.
Super Micro Computer Price Performance
Shares of SMCI opened at $254.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.28. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $261.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer
Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.
