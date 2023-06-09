SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.
SPTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.
SpartanNash Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.47 million, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SpartanNash by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
