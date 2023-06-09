Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Top Ships Price Performance

TOPS opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

Top Ships Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

(Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.