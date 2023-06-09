Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Top Ships Price Performance
TOPS opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.
Institutional Trading of Top Ships
Top Ships Company Profile
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
