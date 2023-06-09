Fundamental Research Analysts Give Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) a $0.46 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a $0.46 price target on Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Siyata Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Siyata Mobile Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of SYTA opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.59. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYTA. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

