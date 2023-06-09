Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,216,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

