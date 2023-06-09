StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $35,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1,290.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 375,804 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,019,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at about $28,079,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at about $16,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

