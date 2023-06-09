Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.40). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.59 million. Analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 54,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.