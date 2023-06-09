Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

NOK opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

