Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Price Target at $74.25

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

APO stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,947,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

