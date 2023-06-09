IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $253.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE IQV opened at $206.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.09. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after acquiring an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 125.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,186,000 after buying an additional 518,581 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.