Analysts Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Price Target at $128.89

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.89.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Insider Activity at Life Storage
In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Life Storage Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of LSI stock opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.30.
Life Storage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.
Life Storage Company Profile
Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
