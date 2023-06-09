Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives $44.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MO opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 849,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,897,000 after buying an additional 78,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 38,880 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

