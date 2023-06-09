Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $101.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POST. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Post Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $87.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.69. Post has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Post will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

