Brokerages Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Target Price at $425.05

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $425.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.1 %

LLY stock opened at $445.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 68,001.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,130,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

