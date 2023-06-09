Getty Images (GETY) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Getty Images to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Getty Images and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $926.24 million -$77.55 million -21.81 Getty Images Competitors $546.46 million -$233.02 million -215.76

Profitability

Getty Images has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Getty Images is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Getty Images and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81% Getty Images Competitors -20.91% -25.23% -2.29%

Volatility & Risk

Getty Images has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images’ rivals have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Getty Images and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Getty Images Competitors 289 973 1775 32 2.51

Getty Images presently has a consensus target price of $6.99, suggesting a potential upside of 18.63%. As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 60.86%. Given Getty Images’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Images has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Getty Images beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services. It serves enterprises, businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

