Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) & Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Financial Contrast

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Youdao shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Youdao has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -16.89% N/A -39.38% Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 0 4 0 3.00 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Youdao currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 72.30%. Given Youdao’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $745.03 million 0.85 -$105.41 million ($0.99) -5.08 Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.00 -$21.60 million N/A N/A

Renovare Environmental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao.

Summary

Youdao beats Renovare Environmental on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. It offers online knowledge tools, which include Youdao and other dictionaries and translation tools; learning services consisting of tutoring, fee-based premium, and other services; STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and other courses, such as China University MOOC; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Lamp, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; education digitalization solutions comprising technologies and solutions licensed to schools or enterprise customers, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, and Youdao Smart Cloud; and online marketing services. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses and NetEase Cloud Classroom, as well as technical support to the variable interest entities (VIEs). Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

