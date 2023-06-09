Financial Contrast: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE)

JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) and Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares JE Cleantech and Oil-Dri Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America 3.21% 13.06% 7.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for JE Cleantech and Oil-Dri Co. of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

JE Cleantech has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oil-Dri Co. of America has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of JE Cleantech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of JE Cleantech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JE Cleantech and Oil-Dri Co. of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JE Cleantech $13.90 million 0.66 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Oil-Dri Co. of America $379.13 million 0.77 $5.67 million $1.79 22.64

Oil-Dri Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than JE Cleantech.

Summary

Oil-Dri Co. of America beats JE Cleantech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and hospitals, as well as general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users. The Business to Business Products Group segment focuses on processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils and biodiesel fuel, manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals, distributors of animal health and nutrition products, and marketers of consumer products. The company was founded by Nick Jaffee in 1941 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

