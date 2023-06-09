Jupiter Wellness (JUPW) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Jupiter Wellness to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jupiter Wellness and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness Competitors 132 1041 1163 26 2.46

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 19.07%. Given Jupiter Wellness’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jupiter Wellness has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $6.20 million -$15.22 million -0.53 Jupiter Wellness Competitors $4.05 billion $295.98 million 36.60

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jupiter Wellness’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness’ rivals have a beta of 34.01, indicating that their average share price is 3,301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -206.26% -189.51% -118.18% Jupiter Wellness Competitors -22.54% 10.49% -6.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jupiter Wellness rivals beat Jupiter Wellness on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.