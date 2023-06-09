PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Financial Comparison

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) and PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and PrairieSky Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 31.39% 47.42% 22.04% PrairieSky Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of PrairieSky Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $19.17 billion 1.71 $6.02 billion $9.17 5.45 PrairieSky Royalty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Devon Energy and PrairieSky Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PrairieSky Royalty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Devon Energy and PrairieSky Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 8 9 1 2.61 PrairieSky Royalty 0 1 3 0 2.75

Devon Energy presently has a consensus target price of $69.53, suggesting a potential upside of 39.00%. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.73%. Given PrairieSky Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PrairieSky Royalty is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Summary

Devon Energy beats PrairieSky Royalty on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was formerly known as 1786071 Alberta Ltd. and changed its name to PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

