Analysts Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Price Target at $71.22

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Aflac Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. Aflac has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

