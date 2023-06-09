Analyzing New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and EastGroup Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 EastGroup Properties 0 5 5 0 2.50

New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.29, indicating a potential upside of 32.20%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus price target of $170.20, indicating a potential downside of 1.38%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -61.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EastGroup Properties pays out 129.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and EastGroup Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $258.39 million 3.55 -$298.61 million ($2.61) -3.85 EastGroup Properties $487.02 million 15.43 $186.18 million $3.87 44.60

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust -79.33% -1.19% -0.25% EastGroup Properties 32.86% 8.40% 4.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats New York Mortgage Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

