Reviewing Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) & Its Rivals

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) is one of 693 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Black Spade Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Spade Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Spade Acquisition Competitors 113 586 862 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.93%. Given Black Spade Acquisition’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Spade Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Black Spade Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Spade Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Spade Acquisition N/A $12.02 million 41.32 Black Spade Acquisition Competitors $1.45 billion $32.16 million 6.77

Black Spade Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Black Spade Acquisition. Black Spade Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Spade Acquisition N/A -56.06% 3.17% Black Spade Acquisition Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Black Spade Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Black Spade Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

