Cameco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

