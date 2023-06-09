Brokerages Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT at $11.85

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Price Performance

AVDX opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,052 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $270,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $270,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $9,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,380,066.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,913,893 shares of company stock valued at $32,156,639 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,028,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after buying an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after buying an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,287,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,678,000 after buying an additional 1,906,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 1,870,942 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.