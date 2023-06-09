Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 106.36% from the company’s current price.

ZNTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $729,465.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,221,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

