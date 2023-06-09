Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.55) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

Warehouse REIT Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of WHR opened at GBX 90.40 ($1.12) on Tuesday. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 89.10 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 166.60 ($2.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96. The company has a market capitalization of £384.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.81.

Warehouse REIT Announces Dividend

About Warehouse REIT

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

