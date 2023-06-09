Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAGGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.58) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paragon Banking Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 687.50 ($8.55).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 557 ($6.92) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 503.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 534.99. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 364.60 ($4.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 621.50 ($7.73). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 442.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 2,301.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon Banking Group

In related news, insider Graeme Yorston acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 542 ($6.74) per share, with a total value of £3,523 ($4,379.66). 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

