Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZYNE stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $90,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

