Team17 Group’s (TM17) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.08) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday.

Team17 Group Stock Performance

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 360 ($4.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £524.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 371.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 335 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.22).

Insider Buying and Selling

Team17 Group Company Profile

In other Team17 Group news, insider Mark Crawford purchased 6,622 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £25,031.16 ($31,117.80). 27.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

