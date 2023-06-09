NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.49) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NRR has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 103.75 ($1.29).

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NewRiver REIT Price Performance

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 84.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £271.64 million, a PE ratio of 972.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.00. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 66.70 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 96 ($1.19).

NewRiver REIT Cuts Dividend

About NewRiver REIT

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.

(Get Rating)

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.