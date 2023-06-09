Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace Group (LON:WKPGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 834 ($10.37) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 700 ($8.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.46) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.83) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 640.67 ($7.96).

LON:WKP opened at GBX 519.50 ($6.46) on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 335.20 ($4.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 694.50 ($8.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £995.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2,597.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 477.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 473.15.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

