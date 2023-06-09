Citigroup Increases QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target to GBX 457

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 454 ($5.64) to GBX 457 ($5.68) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s current price.

QQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.59) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.72) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 448.40 ($5.57).

LON QQ opened at GBX 369.20 ($4.59) on Wednesday. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.20 ($4.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,417.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 361.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 350.56.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

