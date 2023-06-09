Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.72) to GBX 209 ($2.60) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Jacobs Engineering Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($3.98) to GBX 295 ($3.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.80 ($3.07).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.